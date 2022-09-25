Special train services extended to clear Dasara rush in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 25, 2022 23:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekly special train services from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar will be extended by eight more trips to meet the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival season.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from October 5 to 26 and will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 8.20 a.m.

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from October 6 to 27 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.40 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle Miryalaguda and Nalgonda

This train will have Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahabubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from October 4 to 25 and will reach Mahabubnagar  on the next day at 10.30 a.m.

In the return direction, 08586 Mahabubnagar -Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Mahabubnagar at 6.20 p.m. on Wednesdays from October 5 to 26 and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla.

The train will have 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app