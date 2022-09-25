Special train services extended to clear Dasara rush in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekly special train services from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar will be extended by eight more trips to meet the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival season.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from October 5 to 26 and will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 8.20 a.m.

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from October 6 to 27 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.40 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle Miryalaguda and Nalgonda

This train will have Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahabubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from October 4 to 25 and will reach Mahabubnagar on the next day at 10.30 a.m.

In the return direction, 08586 Mahabubnagar -Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Mahabubnagar at 6.20 p.m. on Wednesdays from October 5 to 26 and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla.

The train will have 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.