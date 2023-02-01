ADVERTISEMENT

Special train from Shalimar to Tambaram via Duvvada

February 01, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has decided to run a weekly special express train — 08041/08042 Shalimar-Tambaram-Shalimar — to clear the rush of passengers and to facilitate migrant labour to travel towards south India.

The 08041 Shalimar-Tambaram weekly special will leave Shalimar on Thursdays at 11:50 p.m. from February 2 to 23 (four trips). It will reach Duvvada on the next day at 8:43 p.m. and depart at 8:45 p.m. to reach Tambaram on Saturdays at 2:45 p.m.

In the return direction, the 08042 Tambaram-Shalimar weekly special train will leave Tambaram on Saturdays at 7 p.m from February 4 to 25 (four trips ) to reach Duvvada the next day at 12.08 p.m. and depart at 12.10 p.m. and will reach Shalimar on Mondays at 7:40 a.m.

These trains will have 16 Sleeper Class, two second-class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage/Divyangjan coaches.

