HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special train from Shalimar to Tambaram via Duvvada

February 01, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 05:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has decided to run a weekly special express train — 08041/08042 Shalimar-Tambaram-Shalimar — to clear the rush of passengers and to facilitate migrant labour to travel towards south India.

The 08041 Shalimar-Tambaram weekly special will leave Shalimar on Thursdays at 11:50 p.m. from February 2 to 23 (four trips). It will reach Duvvada on the next day at 8:43 p.m. and depart at 8:45 p.m. to reach Tambaram on Saturdays at 2:45 p.m.

In the return direction, the 08042 Tambaram-Shalimar weekly special train will leave Tambaram on Saturdays at 7 p.m from February 4 to 25 (four trips ) to reach Duvvada the next day at 12.08 p.m. and depart at 12.10 p.m. and will reach Shalimar on Mondays at 7:40 a.m.

These trains will have 16 Sleeper Class, two second-class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage/Divyangjan coaches.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.