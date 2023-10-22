Special train between Visakhapatnam and Araku from October 23 to clear festival rush

October 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In order to clear extra rush of passengers intended to travel to Araku during festive season, the railways on Saturday announced special trains to be operated between Visakhapatnam and Araku from October 23, according to a release here.

The train 08525 Visakhapatnam -Araku will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.30 a.m. from October 23 to October 31. It will reach Araku at 11.45 a.m.

In return direction, the same train (08526) will leave Araku at 2 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam at 6 pm.

The train will have stoppages at Simahachalam, Kottavalasa, Shrungavarapukota, Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku.

The train will have four general second class coaches, 10 sleeper class, two second class cum luggage break van.