Special train between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam to clear extra rush

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The train is convenient for voters from A.P. coming to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other places in the State to vote on May 13 and return the same evening

The Hindu Bureau

A special train is being operated by the Indian Railways between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad for one trip to clear the extra rush of passengers

Train No. 07097 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Secunderabad at 7.45 p.m. on May 12 and will reach Duvvada at 5.45 a.m. and depart at 5.47 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam Junction on May 13 at 6.30 a.m.

In return the direction, 07098 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.50 p.m. on May 13 and will reach Duvvada at 8.18 p.m. and depart at 8.20 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on May 14 at 8:15 a.m.

This train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamanchili, Anakapalle and Duvvada. The train will have 1st AC (1 coach), 2nd AC (4 coaches), 3rd AC (9 coaches), Second Class/Luggage/ Divyangjan (1 coach) and Motor Car (1 coach) in its composition.

