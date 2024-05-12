GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Special train between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam to clear extra rush

The train is convenient for voters from A.P. coming to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other places in the State to vote on May 13 and return the same evening

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special train is being operated by the Indian Railways between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad for one trip to clear the extra rush of passengers

Train No. 07097 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Secunderabad at 7.45 p.m. on May 12 and will reach Duvvada at 5.45 a.m. and depart at 5.47 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam Junction on May 13 at 6.30 a.m.

In return the direction, 07098 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.50 p.m. on May 13 and will reach Duvvada at 8.18 p.m. and depart at 8.20 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on May 14 at 8:15 a.m.

This train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamanchili, Anakapalle and Duvvada. The train will have 1st AC (1 coach), 2nd AC (4 coaches), 3rd AC (9 coaches), Second Class/Luggage/ Divyangjan (1 coach) and Motor Car (1 coach) in its composition.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.