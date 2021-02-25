Special train between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari via Visakhapatnam

A special train will be operated by the railways between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari, via Visakahapatnam junction, with effect from February 27. Train no. 05906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Special Express will leave Dibrugarh on Saturdays at 7.25 p.m. with effect from February 27 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey at 3.35 p.m. and depart at 3.55 p.m. to reach Kanyakumari at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Train no. 05905 Kanyakumari- Dibrugarh Special Express will leave Kanyakumari on Thursday at 5.30 p.m., with effect from March 4, to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.50 p.m. and depart at 00.10hrs (midnight) to reach Dibrugarh on Sundays at 8.50 p.m.
These trains will have LHB Coaches of 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper-11, Second Class-3, Pantry Car-1 and Generator Motor Cars-2.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi appealed to the passengers to follow the COVID-19 health protocol during their journey and utilise the special train services.
