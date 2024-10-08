Special tomato counters at rythu bazaars in Visakhapatnam bring some relief to buyers

The opening of special counters for the sale of tomatoes at rythu bazaars at subsidy has come as a big relief for most consumers. But, the spiralling price of other vegetables is said to be having an adverse impact on the consumption patterns of the common people.

Long lines for tomatoes were seen at the special counters, which were opened at rythu bazaars on Tuesday. A customer can purchase 1 kg of tomatoes at ₹50 after showing his Aadhaar card at the counter. In the open market, tomatoes are being sold at around ₹80 by roadside vendors and at ₹100 a kg by some department stores.

Middle class families are said to be limiting their consumption of vegetables or switching to a few varieties like lady’s fingers, potatoes and leafy vegetables, which are comparatively affordable. Some consumers, while hailing the decision of the government to supply 1 kg of tomatoes through special counters, say that sale of tomatoes through other stalls at the rythu bazaars should also be continued to minimise the rush at the subsidy counters.

Long queues were witnessed at the two subsidy counters at MVP Rythu Bazaar on Tuesday.

The tomatoes were being sold at ₹64, a kg, till a few days ago at the rythu bazaars. “We reduced our consumption of tomatoes and other vegetables in view of the high cost. We are buying only 1/4 kg instead of 1 kg,” said V. Durga, a housewife, who purchased the tomatoes on subsidy. “The quality of the subsidy tomatoes is ‘average’. Customers are not allowed to select and they have to take whatever is given,” said a man, who purchased the subsidised tomatoes.

“The special counters are fine. But, the officials concerned should have continued the sales at other stalls so that those who can afford could pay ₹10 or ₹15 more and avoid queue,” said another.

“Tomatoes are being sold only through the subsidy counters. We have sufficient stocks, and if needed we can open one or two more counters,” says Estate Officer G. Prasad.

“The daily sale of tomatoes through the 13 Rythu Bazaars in the city ranges between 22 and 25 tonnes, a day. We have 90 tons of tomatoes and plan to sell the stock for the next six days on subsidy. We are planning to procure additional stocks from Madanapalle and Eluru,” said Srinivas Kiran, Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing Department, told The Hindu, when contacted on Tuesday.

