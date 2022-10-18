Special teams formed to solve boy’s murder in Anakapalli

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anakapalli police have formed special teams to nab the culprits of the murder of P. Suresh (13), an eighth class student from Padalapalem village under Rolugunta police station limits.

Anakapalli DSP B. Sunil is monitoring the special teams. According to sources, the victim’s father Ramu is a labourer. The police have enquired about the possible disputes in the boy’s family. It is learnt that the boy had used his mobile phone hours before his death. The police are checking the call data records and have questioned many people in connection with this case.

Suresh was found dead with the mark of an wire on his neck under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Padalapalem village on Sunday morning. Rolugunta Sub-Inspector N. Kartheek refused to divulge more details about the case.