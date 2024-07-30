Special taskforce team and toll-free number to deal with narcotic cases in Andhra Pradesh

A separate taskforce team will be constituted, on the lines of the one in Telangana, to deal with the narcotic cases in Andhra Pradesh, says Home Minister V. Anitha.

Headed by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police, the team would have adequate men and equipment, Ms. Anitha told the media here on July 30 after reviewing the law & order situation, crime and other developments with the Superintendents of Police of various districts.

A toll-free number would also be launched to receive complaints on ganja and other forms of drugs. The decision was taken during the recent meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, which was formed specially to focus on ganja menace, she said.

“The review meeting mainly focused on eradication of ganja. We reviewed the number of cases booked and the quantity of ganja seized so far as part of the 100-day action plan, and the measures needed to be taken further to check the menace,” Ms. Anitha said.

“We have also discussed about the steps to be taken to prevent crime against women and abuse on the social media,” she said.

These apart, we also discussed about the need to improve amenities and welfare of the police, she said.

Observing that ganga was the root cause for any crime being reported in the State, Ms. Anitha said, right from the Vinukonda murder case to the recent incident of a man attacking the police in Visakhapatnam, ganja addiction was the reason.

Blaming the previous YSRCP government for encouraging ganja smuggling, the Home Minister alleged that it failed to take adequate steps to control it.

“The government is now laying special focus on five districts – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju as part of the ganja eradication programme,” she said.

Ms. Anitha said that in Visakhapatnam city, there were only two sniffer canines for detection of narcotics. The number of check-posts in these districts was also very few, she observed.

“There is an equipment to detect if a person has used drugs. It costs around ₹4,000. But the previous government did not procure it,” she said.

Stating that the government would bring in significant changes to check the menace, she said the number of check-posts would be increased, CCTV cameras arranged, and sophisticated equipment provided to the personnel. Drones would be provided to the police to keep a watch on ganja plantations in the Agency areas, Ms. Anitha added.

Awareness drive

The Home Minister further said that State-wide programmes would be conducted to educate people about the consequences of drug abuse, crime against women & children, POCSO Act.

The Minister also said that she would visit ASR district soon and interact with the farmers. The motto was to ensure that the tribal farmers stopped cultivating ganja and shifted to alternative crops for a living, she said, adding that the government would provide all possible support to them.

Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi and Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa were present.

