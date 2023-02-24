ADVERTISEMENT

Special Secretary Sumita Dawra visits Visakhapatnam Port Authority

February 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Logistics, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Friday. K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, VPA, welcomed the Special Secretary.

Mr. Rama Mohana Rao explained the infrastructure facilities available in the VPA, the process of exports and imports, cargo handling capacity, modernisation, and mechanisation of VPA berths. She discussed the status of the railway, road and evacuation infrastructure, development of multi-modal logistics for Visakhapatnam Port being undertaken under the PM Gati Shakti initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US