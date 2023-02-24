HamberMenu
Special Secretary Sumita Dawra visits Visakhapatnam Port Authority

February 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Logistics, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Friday. K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, VPA, welcomed the Special Secretary.

Mr. Rama Mohana Rao explained the infrastructure facilities available in the VPA, the process of exports and imports, cargo handling capacity, modernisation, and mechanisation of VPA berths. She discussed the status of the railway, road and evacuation infrastructure, development of multi-modal logistics for Visakhapatnam Port being undertaken under the PM Gati Shakti initiatives.

