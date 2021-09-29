Special sanitation drive on September 29

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be organising a special sanitation drive to clear choked drains, canals and roads on Wednesday after Cylone Gulab, said GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana.

She conducted a teleconference with the officials from various departments here on Tuesday. She said that debris and also uprooted trees in every ward should be cleared and immediately shifted to the dumping yard. She has asked officials from Engineering Department, Urban Community Development (UCD), Town Planning, Public Health departments to coordinate with each other and organise the drive. Malaria department staff, sachivalayam secretaries and volunteers should visit every house in their wards and create awareness about possible spread of seasonal diseases after the rains, she said.

She suggested the officers to involve political representatives, corporators, NGOs and resident welfare associations in the drive.