Special safety audit team inspects Visakhapatnam-Rayagada railway section

June 30, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A special safety audit team from East Central Railway, Hajipur, led by Principal Chief Safety Officer-cum-Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shiv Kumar Prasad, checked safety aspects in major stations and level crossings in Visakhapatnam - Rayagada section on Friday.

The Inter-zonal safety audits are being conducted regularly by a multi-disciplinary team of railway officers to ensure implementation of all rules and guidelines for safe operation of trains. The safety audit team inspected Ore Exchange Yard (Freight Depot), Diesel Loco Shed (augmented portion) in Visakhapatnam.

Later, the team of safety audit team inspected bridges, level crossings, curves, points and crossings between Visakhapatnam - Rayagada section. The team inspected the running room, crew lobby, and electronic interlocking at Rayagada station. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo accompanied the safety team comprising Principal Chief Safety Officer & PCCM Shiv Kumar Prasad; Chief Track Engineer, Mukesh Kumar; Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Ravish Kumar; Chief Signal Engineer R.L. Yadav and Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer R.P. Bharti.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy interacted with the safety audit team and discussed various issues. He said that such periodical inspections served as an important tool to evaluate safety performance and to identify system failures and general shortcomings.

Zonal Railways submit their audit Reports followed by Action Taken Reports to the Ministry of Railways. These reports are analysed by the Railway Board for issuance of necessary instructions as and when required.

