Special safety audit at city railway station

June 16, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers rush at Visakhapatnam railway station. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

A special safety audit team, led by Principal Chief Safety Officer, Bhubaneswar, and Principal Chief Safety Officer P.C. Sahu checked safety aspects at Visakhapatnam railway station on Thursday.

Zonal and inter-zonal safety audits were being conducted regularly by a multidisciplinary team of railway officers to ensure implementation of all rules and guidelines for safe operation of trains.

The safety audit team inspected Visakhapatnam station yard, running room, crew lobby, points and crossings, RRI Office etc. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo accompanied the safety team. DRM Anup Satpathy interacted with the safety team and discussed various issues. He said that such periodical inspections served as an important tool to evaluate safety performance and to identify system failures and general shortcomings.

