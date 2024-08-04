Special pujas to be performed at Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam during Sravana Masam beginning on August 5

Special pujas will be performed at Goddess Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in One Town area here, during the month of Sravana, starting from August 5 to September 3, according to a statement issued by the temple authorities on Sunday. ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ will be performed on the second Friday (August 16) and the Sravana Pournami (August 19), when thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple. The four Fridays of this auspicious month (August 9, 16, 23 and 30) will witness large crowds of devotees who participate in the special pujas.

The month of Sravana will begin with the first puja at 8.20 a.m. on Monday. Every day between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., every Thursday and Friday (from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.) special kumkuma pujas will be performed to the Goddess.

Special buses

The APSRTC will also ply special buses to the One town area in order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the special days in the Sravana Masam, the temple authorities added.

Bhairava temple

On the other hand, devotees worshiped the Lord Bhairava at Bhairava temple in Simhachalam here on Sunday. On the last day of Ashadha month, devotees traditionally worship Lord Bhairava, according to the temple authorities.