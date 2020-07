Visakhapatnam

05 July 2020 22:58 IST

Special pujas were performed at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujapeta on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Sunday. Special pujas were also offered to Vyasa Maharshi on the occasion of Vyasa Purnima, according to temple Executive Officer S.J. Madhavi. Assistant EO V.B.V. Ramana Murthy was present.

