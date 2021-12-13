Special pujas performed at temple as part of Margasiramasotsavam

Sri Chakranavavararchana, Lakshmi Homam, Veda parayanam, Saptashati parayana and Mahavidya parayana were performed, as part of the ongoing Margasiramasotsavam, at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in Old Town, here, on Sunday.

A total of 16 donors participated in the ‘Trikala Panchamrutabhishekam’ seva conducted on Sunday. Devotees, who wish to participate in this seva, have to pay ₹7,500 for participation on Thursdays and ₹2,500 on other days during the month-long festival, according to temple Executive Officer S.J. Madhavi.

Payments have to be made at Union Bank of India, Kotha Road branch, Account no. 060810011006691, IFSC Code: UBINO806081. Those transferring the amount online, have to submit the transaction details, name of the devotee, on whose name the puja has to be performed, their gothra, complete address and phone no. The details have to be emailed to the ID decoskmlad@gmail.com

The EO noted that 500 devotees were being given packed food every day as part of the ‘Anna danam’ programme, in view of the COVID-19 protocols.

Kalla Appa Rao and troupe of Vizianagaram presented ‘Burra Kadha’ on Sunday.