ADVERTISEMENT

Special pujas performed at Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam as Sravana Masam begins

Published - August 05, 2024 06:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ will be performed on the second Friday on August 16, the temple officials say

The Hindu Bureau

The auspicious Sravana Masam began on Monday with special pujas performed (starting from 8.20 am) at Goddess Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in the One Town area here. The month will end on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temple officials said that the month is auspicious for performing religious festivals, marriages, house warming ceremonies and other traditional events. The price of the flowers will also increase in the month due to the demand, they added.

The temple officials said that ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ will be performed on the second Friday (August 16) and Sravana Pournami on August 19, when thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple. They expect large crowds on four Fridays of this month (August 9, 16, 23 and 30).

Every day between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and on every Thursday and Friday (from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.) special kumkuma pujas will be performed to the Goddess.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US