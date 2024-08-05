Special pujas performed at Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam as Sravana Masam begins

The auspicious Sravana Masam began on Monday with special pujas performed (starting from 8.20 am) at Goddess Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta in the One Town area here. The month will end on September 3.

The temple officials said that the month is auspicious for performing religious festivals, marriages, house warming ceremonies and other traditional events. The price of the flowers will also increase in the month due to the demand, they added.

The temple officials said that ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ will be performed on the second Friday (August 16) and Sravana Pournami on August 19, when thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple. They expect large crowds on four Fridays of this month (August 9, 16, 23 and 30).

Every day between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and on every Thursday and Friday (from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.) special kumkuma pujas will be performed to the Goddess.