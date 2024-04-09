ADVERTISEMENT

Special pujas, panchanga sravanam mark Ugadi celebrations at temples in Viskahapatnam

April 09, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A priest conducting ‘panchanga sravanam’ at Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple in the Old Town area in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A steady stream of devotees was seen at various temples in the city as special pujas were performed on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of devotees had darshan of the deity as special pujas were performed at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The temple authorities arranged ‘panchanga sravanam’ by N.S.V.S.R.K. Prasad on the occasion of Ugadi. Devotees were offered Ugadi pachhadi and ‘panchangam’ copies. Vedic pandit Kodamanchili Srinivasa Saram, chief priest Vadapalli Gopalacharyulu and Kota Panchamukhi Sarma were felicitated on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘pelli rata’ for the kalyanam of Sri Rama was laid at Sri Rama Chandraswami temple, an adopted temple of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, at Ambika Bagh, near Jagadamba Junction, on Tuesday. The kalyanam of Sri Rama will be performed on Sri Rama Navami on April 17.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Temple Executive Officer (EO) P. Srinivasulu Reddy, Assistant EOs K. Tirumaleswara Rao and V. Rambabu participated in the ritual.

‘Ugadi was also celebrated at Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at China Mushidiwada. Peetham Head Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy and Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra performed special pujas to Sri Raja Syamala Ammavaru.

Later, Tenneti Srinivasa Sarma conducted panchanga sravanam, reading out from the almanac what was in store for the devotees, based on their respective sun signs. In his discourse, Sri Swaroopanandendra predicted that rains would be on time this year.

Later in the evening, cultural programmes were held at the Peetham. K.V.S.N. Murthy gave a discourse on the significance of Ugadi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US