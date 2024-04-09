Special pujas, panchanga sravanam mark Ugadi celebrations at temples in Viskahapatnam

April 09, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A steady stream of devotees was seen at various temples in the city as special pujas were performed on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees had darshan of the deity as special pujas were performed at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The temple authorities arranged ‘panchanga sravanam’ by N.S.V.S.R.K. Prasad on the occasion of Ugadi. Devotees were offered Ugadi pachhadi and ‘panchangam’ copies. Vedic pandit Kodamanchili Srinivasa Saram, chief priest Vadapalli Gopalacharyulu and Kota Panchamukhi Sarma were felicitated on the occasion.

The ‘pelli rata’ for the kalyanam of Sri Rama was laid at Sri Rama Chandraswami temple, an adopted temple of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, at Ambika Bagh, near Jagadamba Junction, on Tuesday. The kalyanam of Sri Rama will be performed on Sri Rama Navami on April 17.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) P. Srinivasulu Reddy, Assistant EOs K. Tirumaleswara Rao and V. Rambabu participated in the ritual.

‘Ugadi was also celebrated at Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at China Mushidiwada. Peetham Head Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy and Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra performed special pujas to Sri Raja Syamala Ammavaru.

Later, Tenneti Srinivasa Sarma conducted panchanga sravanam, reading out from the almanac what was in store for the devotees, based on their respective sun signs. In his discourse, Sri Swaroopanandendra predicted that rains would be on time this year.

Later in the evening, cultural programmes were held at the Peetham. K.V.S.N. Murthy gave a discourse on the significance of Ugadi.