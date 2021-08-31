Special pujas mark Janmashtami celebrations

Restrictions imposed at temples in view of the pandemic

The temples of Krishna in the city were specially decorated on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday. The rituals were conducted by the priests and the participation of devotees was restricted at most places in view of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Sri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on the premises of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj with religious fervour. Devotees participated in the singing of ‘bhajans’ and ‘keertans’ to Lord Krishna, followed by ‘Anba prasad’.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satapathy attended. Samaj president J.K. Nayak oversaw the arrangements.

The 125th birth anniversary of spiritual master Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of Hare Krishna Movement, is being celebrated as part of the ongoing Digital ‘Janmashtami’ festival being organised at Gadiraju Palace, Sector-11, Beach Road, MVP Colony on August 31.

On Monday, Niskinchana Bhaktha Dasa, president, Hare Krishna Movement, conducted ‘abhishekam’ and gave a discourse on the importance of Sri Krishna Janmashtami

The Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, is organising Janmashtami festival in digital mode, this year, in view of COVID-19 restrictions. All the festival rituals are being conducted by the temple authorities and devotees can watch them live on “HARE KRISHNA VIZAG” YouTube channel. Digital darshan at Gadiraju Palace can be had from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on August 31.

Special pujas were performed Sri Krishna temple near Zilla Parishad in the city on Monday. Some women came with little kids, dressed in the attire of Lord Krishna, though no competitions were conducted in view of the pandemic.