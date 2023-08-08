Special police officers appointed to check drunken driving in Visakhapatnam after four die in road accident

August 08, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The death of four persons, including a woman, in a road accident due to overspeeding and alleged drunken driving near Rushikonda on Monday night has put the police on their toes.

A special meeting was organised on Tuesday involving Traffic police, Excise Department officials to focus on drunken driving cases in the city and also to ensure such fatal accidents did not recur. Several key decisions like appointment of special police officers were taken during the meeting.

During the meeting, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma enquired about the number of bars and restaurants, Government Retail Outlets (GRO) and availability of machinery with traffic police like body worn cameras and breath analysers.

Mr. Trivikram Varma said that special focus will be laid on bars and restaurants in the city and they have also decided to focus on the Beach Road/coastal stretch of the city. He said that two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have been appointed for special roles.

ACP (Zone I) John Prakash was given the responsibility to keep a watch on patrolling along the coastal stretch, while ACP II Rajeev will focus on the bars and restaurants in the city, Mr. Trivikram Varma said. He said that Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao will monitor the entire operations.

Mr. Varma asked the traffic and law & order police to compulsorily wear body worn cameras while checking drunken driving.

He appealed to the parents to keep a watch on the activities on their children.