Special grievance programme on land disputes by Vizag city police evokes good response from public

March 06, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 55-year-old single woman from Arilova has been having sleepless nights for many years. She was troubled by her own family members over a land dispute. The piece of land The people who were bothering her were.

Recently, she learned about the special grievance programme organised by the city police through volunteers and lodged her grievance. “The officers have inquired about the facts and details. They have assured me to resolve my issue,” she said, sighing in relief.

The special public grievance programme organised today by the city police to address land-related issues in all the police stations between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. has received good response. This was the first time that the police had organised a grievance programme for land-related issues. Senior-rank police officers were deputed to every police station to receive complaints.

Joint Commissioner of Police, K. Fakeerappa, received the complaints at PM Palem police station, while DCP- I CH Manikanta and DCP-II M Satyanarayana received the grievances at Bheemunipatnam PS and Duvvada PS, respectively. DCP Crimes G Naga Ratnam monitored the programme at Arilova PS. Similarly, ADCP Traffic, ADCP Crimes and ADCP Admin had received complaints at Gajuwaka PS, Pendurthi PS and Dwaraka PS respectively. Meanwhile, ACPs were also being deputed to other police stations to receive the petitions.

The city police received 191 complaints from the public.

After receiving the complaints, the police officials tried to communicate to the concerned authorities and also directed the station personnel to resolve the issue.

JCP K. Fakeerappa, who received complaints at the PM Palem police station, said that the response to the programme was very good.

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar has already directed police personnel to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against those involved in land grabbing. He also warned that action will be initiated against government officials who try to help the land grabbers.