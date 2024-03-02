Special grievance programme in every police station on March 3, on ‘land grabbing’

March 02, 2024 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The City Police Commissioner will conduct a special grievance programme on land-grabbing cases at all police stations from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 6. Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional DCPs and ACP-rank officers will be deputed to every police station as in-charge officers to receive complaints.

People can approach the police officials during the programme to lodge complaints about land-grabbing, forgery, trespassing or attempts to encroach upon government lands, Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar said.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa will receive complaints at PM Palem Police Station, while DCP I and II will receive grievances at Bheemunipatnam PS and Duvvada PS respectively. DCP Crimes will monitor the programme at Arilova PS. ADCP Traffic, ADCP Crimes and ADCP Admin will receive complaints at Gajuwaka PS, Pendurthi PS and Dwaraka PS respectively. ACPs were also being deputed to other police stations to receive public grievances regarding land grabbing, he said.

Mr. Ravi Shankar also directed the police officials to resolve the issues at the earliest. If necessary, Preventive Detention (PD) Act can be invoked against the culprits involved, he said, warning that action would be initiated against government officials attempting to shield land-grabbers.

