Special express train to be operated from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam Road to clear rush

Published - October 07, 2024 07:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special express train will be operated between Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam Road-Visakhapatnam from October 10 to 16, to clear extra rush of passengers during the Dasara and Sri Pydithallamma Sirimanu festival in Vizianagaram.

Train no. 08529 Visakhapatnam - Srikakulam Road special express train will leave Visakhapatnam from October 10 to 16 at 10 a.m. to reach Simhachalam at 10.15 a.m. and leave at 10.17 a.m.; Kottavalasa at 10.33 a.m. and departure at 10.35 a.m.; Vizianagaram at 11.05 a.m. and departure at 11.10 a.m.; Chipurupalli at 11.35 a.m. and departure at 11.37 a.m.; Ponduru arrival at 11.54 a.m. and departure at 11.56 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road station at 12.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 08530 Srikakulam Road – Visakhapatnam Special Express train will leave Srikakulam Road from October 10 to 16 at 1.30 p.m. and will reach Ponduru at 1:43 p.m. and departure at 1:45 p.m.; Chipurupalli arrival at 2:03 p.m. and departure at 2.05 p.m.; Vizianagaram at 2.35 p.m. and departure at 2:40 p.m.; Kottavalasa at 3.05 and departure at 3.07; Simhachalam at 3.15 p.m. departure at 3.17 p.m to reach Visakhapatnam at 3.55 p.m., according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair.

This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli and Ponduru.

These trains have the composition of 8 MEMU coaches. Passengers have been asked to make use of this special train services.

