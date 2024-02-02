Special examination room, beds for victims under POCSO Act inaugurated at KGH in Visakhapatnam

February 02, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A special medical examination room and beds, provided at the King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment of victims under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, were inaugurated by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairperson Kesali Apparao and Member Gondu Sitaram along with the officials on Friday. Hospital Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar was present.

The SCPCR representatives visited the KGH in December last and enquired about the medical services being provided to children at the hospital. They had recommended to the State government to set up special medical examination rooms and special beds for girl victims in all the district government hospitals of the State.

Mr. Apparao said victims of rape and sexual harassment were being treated in the wards, where normal maternity women receive treatment. He said that the Commission has taken into consideration the fact that they were suffering from chronic mental illnesses due to depression.

In the case of girls, who were raped and sexually assaulted and need to continue their pregnancy under forced conditions, need special medical examination room. A separate room will be very useful to take care of new-born babies in order to take the right decision with her family members about the baby born after delivery. He said that instructions would be given for the establishment of hospitals, on behalf of the SCPCR.

The Commission Chairman thanked District Collector Mallikarjuna and KGH Superintendent Ashok Kumar and the higher officials of the hospital for implementing the recommendations of the SCPCR.