Special Economic Zone will be built between Chodavaram and Madugulam, says A.P. CM

Naidu asks officials to lay a road, connecting Visakhapatnam with Bhogapuram airport, and ready an action plan to check port pollution

Published - July 11, 2024 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeting the people during his visit to Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeting the people during his visit to Anakapalli district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a review meeting held in the lounge of Visakhapatnam airport on July 11 (Thursday), discussed the progress of various infrastructure projects undertaken in the district.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh, Home Minister V. Anitha, Collector Harendhira Prasad among others took part in the meeting.

A Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will be built between Chodavaram and Madugulam, he said and asked the officials to indetify land for the prupose.

Mr. Naidu asked the officials to lay roads along the beach corridor via Bheemunipatnam, connecting the city with the international airport being built at Bhogaputram in Vizianagaram district. He said the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project should be brought on track again and asked the authorities to provide suitable land for the railway zone building.

A Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will be built between Chodavaram and Madugulam, he said and asked the officials to indetify land for the prupose.

Panchagramala issue

Mr. Naidu said that the Panchagramala issue should be resolved at the earliest, adding that the TIDCO houses should be handed over to the beneficiaries.

He asked the officials to take stringent measures to check the ganja menace in Visakhaptnam district. He said the officials should ready an action plan to to deal with the issues related to port pollution

The officials from the district administration, GVMC, NHAI and various other wings of the government took part in the review meeting.

