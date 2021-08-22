Special drives from Sept. 1 to check fitness of school buses: DTC

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC), Visakhapatnam district, G.C. Rajaratnam, said that the Transport Department would organise special drives to check fitness of school buses from September 1. He said that the school buses which ferry students without having fitness certificates would be seized. He organised a meet with operators and bus drivers of various schools at the office here on Saturday.

Mr. Rajaratnam said that as schools have reopened from August 16, buses having Fitness Certificates (FC) will only be permitted to run. He said that Transport Department offices are working as usually and those buses which do not have FC, should apply. He also said that managements of the schools should ensure students follow COVID-19 protocol in the buses. Use of masks and sanitisers should be mandatory and students should maintain physical distancing, he added.