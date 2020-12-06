Special drive to be conducted on cleanliness from December 7

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nagarjuna Sagar said that as part of the second phase of ‘Manam Mana Parisubratha’ programme, a special drive would be conducted over cleanliness in 135 gram panchayats across 35 mandals. As part of this, a fortnight drive will be observed from December 7 to 21, he said. He conducted a meet over “Vyardham pai Yuddham” (War on waste for well-being) at Z.P Conference hall, here on Saturday.

Seeking cooperation from all the departments concerned, he also stressed on the need for creating awareness on the programme. He said that as part of ‘Manam Mana Parisubratha,’ a workshop will be organised with public representatives, officials, NGOs, at ZP Conference hall followed by a rally on December 7.

On December 8, a meet and rally will be organised in mandal-level. On December 9, meet and rally will be conducted in panchayat-level. Awareness programmes will be conducted from December 10 to 21, he added.

Solid waste management district coordinator T Nagalakshmi, officials from Panchayat Raj, health, education, irrigation, water supply and a few others were present.