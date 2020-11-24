Special drive puts brakes on rash and errant drivers

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 November 2020 00:47 IST

211 bikes seized in last week

Stepping up the drive against rash and errant drivers, the city police conducted a special drive across the city last week and seized 211 bikes, including a few high-end one. They bikes were seized under various sections of IPC and MV Act.

Focussing on Beach Road on Saturday and Sunday, the special team seized over 150 bikes. Many of the motorbikes were found without proper number plates or no numbers plates and documents required.

DCP (Law and Order) Aishwarya Rastogi said that drag racing and rash driving were not only endangering the life of the rider but also of other people moving on the roads.

According to him, most of the errant divers were in the age group of 18-25 years and they have been using WhatsApp groups to organise illegal racing events.

He said that the parents of the youth will be summoned and told to give an undertaking that their children will not indulge in such activity again.

“If the same person is caught for the second time, he or she will be arrested,” he added.