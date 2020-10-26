Special drive conducted against open drinking

A special drive was conducted against open drinking across the city over the weekend from October 23 to 25.
Multiple teams were formed across the 23 law and order police stations to conduct raids against persons consuming liquor in open places, public areas and other places in violation of the laws.
During the three-day drive, cases were booked against 679 persons on the charge of open drinking. Also 122 cases were booked under Town Nuisance Act and 127 persons were booked.
The special drive was part of the visible policing effort to improve public safety in the city, specially for women and children, and to reduce public nuisance and social vices.
People are requested not to consume liquor in open places. People also urged to pass information regarding their problems on city police WhatsApp number 9493336633.
