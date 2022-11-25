Special cover on NSTL released at valedictory of APPEX-2022 in Visakhapatnam

November 25, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager presents medals to 44 winners

The Hindu Bureau

Postmaster General D.S,V.R, Murthy (second from right) releasing a special cover on NSTL, at the valedictory of APPEX-2022 in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A special cover on the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the first of its kind special cover on APPEX-2022, designed using Augmented Reality, were released commemorating the three-day State-level Philately exhibition APPEX-2022, which concluded here on Friday.

The Chairperson of the Jury APPEX 2022 and Postmaster General D.S.V.R. Murthy released the special cover on the NSTL

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, who participated as chief guest at the valedictory function, presented vermeil, silver, silver bronze and bronze medals to 44 winners. Participation certificates were given to philatelists and participants besides CPMG Championship trophy, special prizes donated by South Indian Philatelic Association and Guntur Numismatics & Philatelic Society, Special Exhibit Awards and Invitee Class Awards.

The DRM recalled his beautiful association with letters and the Postal Department. He also expressed his enthusiasm in learning more about the science of stamps and opined that there was no easier way of learning our history than through stamps.

NSTL Director Y. Sreenivasa Rao, who participated as a guest of honour, expressed his gratitude to the Department of Posts for releasing a Special cover on NSTL. He has also appreciated the efforts of AP Postal Circle propagating knowledge to youngsters and students through stamps at the exhibition and urged the students to make best use of it.

Mr. Murthy has gave full credit to his team for the resounding success of APPEX-2022 as it caught attracted over 5,000 students on each day. He has also expressed his gratitude to the Special Jury members for their support.

Director of Postal Services (Head Quarters) Aditya Kumar Nayak and Director of Postal Services, (Kurnool & Visakhapatnam Regions) M Jagdish Pai were present.

