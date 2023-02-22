Special Chief Secretary reviews arrangements being made for G-20 working group committee meeting to be organised in Visakhapatnam

February 22, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) Y. Sri Lakshmi conducted a review meeting to discuss about the status of ongoing arrangements being made for the G-20 working group committee meeting here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sri Lakshmi said that the delegates must be given a traditional welcome during the arrival at the airport on March 27. She said that special vehicles should be arranged to transport them to the hotel from the airport. Liaising officers should be posted and delegate kits must be provided, she said, adding that arrangements should also be made at the tourist attractions, museums and beaches which the delegates are likely to visit.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna said that on the concluding day of the delegates tour, they would be organising programmes related to yoga and meditation, apart from arranging an exhibition.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth explained about the security measures being taken as part of the global programme in various districts, since the delegates may also visit neighbouring districts.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu spoke about the ongoing beautification works.

Later, the team of officials visited Visakhapatnam Airport

Joint Collector K Viswanath and other officials were present.