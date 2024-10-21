ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps on Aadhaar services to be conducted in Visakhapatnam district from October 22

Published - October 21, 2024 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps will be conducted at Gram and Ward Secretariats in Visakhapatnam district from October 22 to 25. New enrolment, mandatory biometric, demographic update, print Aadhaar and other related services would be done at the special camps.

Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad called upon the people to avail of the services at the special camps, being organised on the directions of the State government. Children who attain 5 years of age and after 15 years of age, should compulsorily get their biometric details updated in their Aadhaar in accordance with the guidelines of the UIDAI.

A total of 2,91,628 biometric updates are pending in Visakhapatnam district. The Collector appealed to the public to avail of the services at the special camps, without fail.

