Special camp held to issue caste certificates to tribals

A special camp was conducted by Revenue officials on the directions of Collector P. Ravi Subhash, at Cheemalapadu panchayat headquarters, for issue of caste certificates to eligible Scheduled Tribes of the Non-Scheduled villages of Ravikamatham mandal, on Thursday.

Documents pertaining to Konda Dora, Mannem Dora and Valmiki tribes have to be sent from the Tahsildar’s office to the RDO office at Narsipatnam for issue of the caste certificate by the RDO. Nine villages in Cheemalapadu panchayat have Konda Dora tribespeople, Scheduled Tribe men, who cross 50 years of age, are eligible for pension and women, who cross 45, can avail of ‘Chedhodu’ under the Navaratnalu scheme, according to Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao.

Prospective beneficiaries should carry the ST certificate to avail the benefits. Around 150 eligible tribal people were unable to avail the benefits as they had no caste certificate and their attempts to get them did not fructify, Mr. Govinda Rao said, adding that the problem was taken to the notice of the Collector during his visit to Cheemalapadu panchayat on April 6. The Collector directed the Revenue officials concerned to hold a camp to gather the details of the eligible persons.