Over 400 passengers who could not board overcrowded long-distance trains were accommodated on other trains/special trains at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday, October 28.

A proper queuing system was introduced, and announcements were made with megaphones to ensure the orderly boarding of passengers in view of the festive rush.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has implemented a series of special crowd management measures at all major railway stations, particularly for the Deepavali and Chhath Puja rush.

Additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been set up, along with enquiry counters and ‘May I Help You’ desks to assist passengers. Catering services and drinking water facilities have been made readily available.

Special trains are being operated, and existing trains have been augmented with extra coaches. Platform numbers for all trains, including special services, are being displayed in advance, and trains will be placed at platforms well before their scheduled departures, according to a statement issued by K. Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Train enquiry and frequent announcement systems are in place, with updated information displayed prominently on boards throughout the station.

Platform areas are being barricaded to facilitate orderly queuing and ensure safe boarding with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial personnel. Special teams comprising the RPF and Commercial department have been deployed to effectively monitor trains onboard.

Railway medical teams are on standby to address any emergencies, while mini control rooms from operations, commercial, mechanical, engineering, electrical and RPF teams are being operated. These will monitor real-time CCTV feeds of circulating areas.

The railway authorities appealed to passengers to cooperate with railway administration for effective crowd management.