GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special arrangements in place at Vizag railway station to tackle Deepavali rush

Additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines were set up as part of special crowd management measures, says official

Updated - October 28, 2024 11:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Special trains are being operated, and existing trains have been augmented with extra coaches, says K. Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Special trains are being operated, and existing trains have been augmented with extra coaches, says K. Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Over 400 passengers who could not board overcrowded long-distance trains were accommodated on other trains/special trains at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday, October 28.

A proper queuing system was introduced, and announcements were made with megaphones to ensure the orderly boarding of passengers in view of the festive rush.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has implemented a series of special crowd management measures at all major railway stations, particularly for the Deepavali and Chhath Puja rush.

Additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been set up, along with enquiry counters and ‘May I Help You’ desks to assist passengers. Catering services and drinking water facilities have been made readily available.

Special trains are being operated, and existing trains have been augmented with extra coaches. Platform numbers for all trains, including special services, are being displayed in advance, and trains will be placed at platforms well before their scheduled departures, according to a statement issued by K. Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Train enquiry and frequent announcement systems are in place, with updated information displayed prominently on boards throughout the station.

Platform areas are being barricaded to facilitate orderly queuing and ensure safe boarding with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial personnel. Special teams comprising the RPF and Commercial department have been deployed to effectively monitor trains onboard.

Railway medical teams are on standby to address any emergencies, while mini control rooms from operations, commercial, mechanical, engineering, electrical and RPF teams are being operated. These will monitor real-time CCTV feeds of circulating areas.

The railway authorities appealed to passengers to cooperate with railway administration for effective crowd management.

Published - October 28, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.