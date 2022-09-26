Special Aadhaar camps to be conducted in Visakhapatnam district on September 27 and 28

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that special Aadhaar camps will be conducted on September 27 and 28. He said that people can utilise the camp to complete biometric of children and new Aadhaar enrolments. In a release on Monday, he said that the camps will be conducted at 38 Ward Secretariats in the district, which offer Aadhaar services. The Collector asked the volunteers to organise the special camps properly. He has also asked them to identify the children in their ward limits who have not completed their biometric identification procedure and instructed them to allot dedicated timeslots for them.

-