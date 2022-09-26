Special Aadhaar camps to be conducted in Visakhapatnam district on September 27 and 28

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 26, 2022 19:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that special Aadhaar camps will be conducted on September 27 and 28. He said that people can utilise the camp to complete biometric of children and new Aadhaar enrolments. In a release on Monday, he said that the camps will be conducted at 38 Ward Secretariats in the district, which offer Aadhaar services. The Collector asked the volunteers to organise the special camps properly. He has also asked them to identify the children in their ward limits who have not completed their biometric identification procedure and instructed them to allot dedicated timeslots for them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

-

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app