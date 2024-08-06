Speakers call for elimination of corporal punishment in schools at a workshop in Visakhapatnam

The speakers at a district-level workshop on ‘Awareness of different stakeholders regarding Section 17 of RTE Act, 2009, Guidelines on eliminating corporal punishment in schools,’ held at Visakha Valley School, here, on Tuesday, said that corporal punishment will lead to undesirable traits like extreme fear among students and called for an end to it.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairperson K. Appa Rao called for end to corporal punishment to ensure bright future for the students. Headmasters, Principals and education officers should ensure implementation of the rules against corporal punishment. They should also counsel students, who were subjected to abuse. The Headmasters should constantly support the students in pursuing their goals and enable them stand on their feet, he said.

RJD Vijay Bhaskar said that corporal punishment could cause extreme fear among students. He said that teachers should advise and guide students to attain their goals.

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala called upon teachers to create a congenial atmosphere where students could learn without much stress.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPR) representative Siva Lakshmi was the resource person and a lecturer from DIET-Bheemunipatnam Ravi Gotteti and SGT from MPPS Santhapalem, Bhanu conducted the workshop.

M. Sunita, MEO, Gajuwaka, coordinated the workshop as ‘Nodal Officer’.