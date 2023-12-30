Speak on issues instead of Pawan Kalyan’s marriages, JSP tells Chief Minister

December 30, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has said that fear of losing in the coming elections is making Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to utter derogatory comments against JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan. He also dared Mr. Jagan to speak about sand mining, increasing liquor sales, mining, drugs and the job calendar, instead of Pawan Kalyan’s marriages.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Tata Rao questioned why Mr. Jagan was bothered about Pawan Kalyan marriages. Are the marriages responsible for non-completion of Polavaram project, Sujala Sravanthi and major projects in the State? he questioned.

“What is the problem of YSRCP, when JSP forms an alliance with the TDP,” he questioned. He also said that Jagan has only 100 days left for his governance.

JSP leader T. Shiva Shankar and others were present.