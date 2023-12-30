GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speak on issues instead of Pawan Kalyan’s marriages, JSP tells Chief Minister

December 30, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has said that fear of losing in the coming elections is making Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to utter derogatory comments against JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan. He also dared Mr. Jagan to speak about sand mining, increasing liquor sales, mining, drugs and the job calendar, instead of Pawan Kalyan’s marriages.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Tata Rao questioned why Mr. Jagan was bothered about Pawan Kalyan marriages. Are the marriages responsible for non-completion of Polavaram project, Sujala Sravanthi and major projects in the State? he questioned.

“What is the problem of YSRCP, when JSP forms an alliance with the TDP,” he questioned. He also said that Jagan has only 100 days left for his governance.

JSP leader T. Shiva Shankar and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.