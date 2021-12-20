SPB songs enthral city music lovers

S.P. Sailaja and M. Ramu were the lead singers

Music lovers in the city were treated to a delightful collection of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s songs at Kalabharathi on Sunday.

The concert, titled Smrutyanjali, was organised by ACME. S.P. Sailaja and M. Ramu, a well-known live performer from Chennai, were the lead singers.

The 20-song repertoire began with ‘Antaryami’, an invocatory composition from the movie Annamayya. Next came ‘Vedam Anuvanuvuna Nadam’ and ‘Vevela Gopemmala’ from Saagara Sangamam. ‘Maate Mantramu’, sung by SPB and Sailaja for the movie Seetakokachiluka, was loudly cheered by a packed audience.

Another classic that won a sustained round of applause was ‘Vidhata Talapuna’, written by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and composed by K.V. Mahadevan. ‘Omkara Nadanu’ (Sankarabharanam), ‘Maaterani Chinnadaani’ (O Papa Lali) and ‘Kotta Kotta Ga’ (Coolie No. 1) were some of the other renditions. ‘Sundari Kannal Oru Sethi’ (Thalapathi) and Nalam Vazha (Marupadiyum), sung in Tamil, left the audience in raptures.

Both Sailaja and Ramu improvised along the way, obliging requests from the audience to sing popular yesteryear songs.

Able accompaniment

Flautist Vellanki Kurmanadham, keyboardist Narsipatnam Srinivas, Babu Rao on tabla, and Babji on the pads offered able accompaniment under the baton of Sekhar, who leads the Millennium Orchestra.

Kurmanadham recalled his long association with SPB. “I had the honour of performing on stage with him around a dozen times, beginning from 2006 till 2019. The Spirit of Unity concert in Chennai and a concert organised in Mumbai by the Telugu Sabha in which I performed along with him remain my most cherished memories,” he said.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha were among the audience.