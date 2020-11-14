Sparkling start for cracker stalls on Day 1

Harish Gilai

14 November 2020 00:27 IST

Traders expect more footfalls today; firecrackers costing a bomb, say people

Firecracker stalls in the city have been receiving good response since Friday. Amid the government’s rule to burst crackers for only two hours and campaigns for green Deepavali, it is to be seen how the sale ends for the traders on Saturday, the festival day.

Stall were set up at Engineering College Grounds of Andhra University and at Gajuwaka, Peda Gantyada, Simhachalam, NAD, Madhurawada, MVP Colony and other areas. “We have bought green crackers worth about ₹1.5 lakh from Jami in Vizianagaram district keeping in mind the two-hour rule. Friday was good but we are expecting better sales on Saturday. Generally, 60% of the sale happens on Deepavali morning,” said M. Suresh, who has set up a stall at A.S. Raja Grounds in MVP Colony.

Traffic police had a tough time controlling traffic. People thronged the stalls with their families, especially their children, who were busy selecting the crackers in the shops. Several people say that firecrackers this year are costing a bomb.

“Whatever we ask, they say ₹100, ₹150 and ₹200. The shopkeepers are charging ₹300 for a pack of small five cracker boxes. Compared to previous years, the rates are a bit high,” said M. Raja, a private employee from the city. Adhering to the instructions from the city police, stalls were arranged maintaining minimum distance from each other. However people coming to buy crackers were seen ignoring basic COVID-19 norms. Many have ignored wearing masks while shopping.

A few customers said that it was better if the district administration had asked to arrange queue lines before the stalls or at least given permission a week before to avoid overcrowding.

Puja items

Most of the markets were seen packed with people buying puja items for the Deepavali, completely flouting COVID-19 norms. Flowers and fruits were sold at high prices.

Sweet shops had also made brisk business. People bought additional sweets to gift to their loved ones.

A large number of vendors have arranged stalls of clay ‘diyas’ at many places. Wide varieties of decorative clay diyas were being sold. A dozen regular clay diyas were sold at ₹50 and designed ones are being sold at ₹100 at some stalls.