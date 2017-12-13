Spanish woman adopts girl in Visakhapatnam

A two-year-old girl of Specialised Adoption Agency of the Women Welfare and Child Development Department here was given in adoption to a Spanish woman, Vanessa Christina Sathur on Tuesday.
Collector Pravin Kumar, who handed over the girl, said the adoption followed the rules laid down in Central Adoption Resource Centre. The baby was named Baby Sarayu.
