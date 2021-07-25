Visakhapatnam

‘Spandana’ to resume from July 26

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that ‘Spandana’, the weekly programme will be resumed on July 26 in in the district. The weekly-grievance programmer should be organised in Grama/Ward Sachivalayams, mandal and division-levels without fail, he said. The programme was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was resumed as the cases were coming down, he said.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana also said that ‘Spandana’ will be resumed from July 26 at the GVMC main office and at all the zonal offices in the city. She said that public can lodge their complaints with the officials from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday starting from July 26.


