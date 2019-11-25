‘Spandana’ helping women break social stigma, says Police Commissioner

Many victims of sexual harassment now coming forward to lodge complaints and the ‘Spandana’ programme is encouraging them to break the social stigma, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena has said.

In the last three months, 15 cases of sexual assaults on women, extortions and cheating have been reported through ‘Spandana’, he said.

Citing an example, Mr. Meena said a 28-year-old youth was nabbed by Kancharapalem police recently on charge of cheating and sexually assaulting 15 girls. In another case, a driver allegedly posed himself as a doctor and extorted money in lakhs from the victims. The case came to light after a victim approached the Police Commissioner during ‘Spandana’programme.

A couple of days ago, a teacher from Gajuwaka area approached the police and alleging that she was cheated by one of her friend who sexually assaulted her many times and extorted ₹60 lakh from her by blackmailing.

Mr. Meena said that with Mahila Mithra, Cyber Mithra and ‘Spandana’ initiatives, woman were coming forward to lodge complaints.

“Girls and women need to be careful with strangers. Parents must maintain a close watch on their children and should interact with them regularly. Women can approach us with any issue. We assure that the details of the victims will be kept confidential,” Mr. Meena said.

Word of caution

The City Police have appealed to woman, especially college students not to accept friend requests sent by unknown persons on social media platforms. The police also cautioned against sharing personal details with strangers. “ In many cases, women believe the strangers and start going with them for shopping and movies. The fraudsters might use the personal details and resort to blackmailing. They can get in contact through social media, dating applications and even through mutual friends. Women must not entertain them,” said a senior police officer.

Explaining about a fraud reported from Kancharapalem, DCP (Zone II) S. Uday Bhaskar said that the accused used a special mobile application, a voice changing one, which he used to communicate with his victims in a woman’s voice.

Quick response

The City Police said almost 95 % of the ‘Spandana’ complaints are resolved within two days. “Once the case comes to us, action will be taken within 48 hours. If the case do not resolve, an alert would be sent to the higher officials,” another police officer said.