Spandana, Dial Your Mayor cancelled on January 17

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna in a release on Sunday, said that weekly-grievance ‘Spandana’ programme scheduled to be held on Monday (January 17) is cancelled. He said that the decision was taken to avoid gathering keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the ‘Spandana’ and ‘Dial Your Mayor’ programmes scheduled to be held on Monday at Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are also cancelled due to COVID-19 situation.


