‘Space on Wheels’ inaugurated on AU campus in Vizag

ISRO scientist explains features of various satellites

ISRO scientist explains features of various satellites

A science exhibition named ‘Space on Wheels’, being organised by the Central Government at Andhra University, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India’s Independence), was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor went round the expo and sought details of the models on display. ISRO scientist G. Ramesh Babu explained to the V-C the significance of the satellite models and various experiments made by ISRO. Later, addressing the gathering, Prof. Reddy said that the objective of the Science Week celebrations and the exhibition was to generate interest among students on space science and research. The exhibition would be on for two days and students and the general public should make use of it to further their knowledge on space science, he said.

Mr. Ramesh Babu explained that space always evokes curiosity among people and hoped that the expo would motivate some of the students to take up space research in the future.

Rector K. Samata, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Science College Principal K. Srinivasa Rao, Pharmacy College Principal Y. Rajendra Prasad and D. Basavaiah were present.