SP distributes safety gear to police personnel

Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam Rural, Attada Babujee, distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and other safety gear for the policemen who have been relentlessly working during the COVID-19 crisis, in the rural areas of Visakhapatnam district, here on Friday.

About 250 full body kits, 15,000 sanitisers, 55,000 masks, 14,000 soaps, 800 caps, 9,500 gloves, 450 aprons, 500 face shields, 50 medical kits and 25 mosquito nets, were distributed.

Mr. Babujee said that police family welfare help desks were set up at Armed Reserve, Kailasagiri and SP Camp office for the sake of police families.

“Keeping in view of police personnel above 55 years of age, we have deputed them at police stations. Till now, swab tests have been conducted for around 1,000 police personnel above 50 years of age and those having health issues at AR quarters, Anakapalle and Narsipatnam,” Mr. Babujee said.

Over 2,000 cases booked

A total of 2,002 cases, including 1,871 traffic cases, have been booked over persons for violating lockdown orders at various parts of the district on Friday. Police said that they have also seized 56 vehicles and imposed a fine of ₹8 lakh.