Southwest monsoon expected to stick to its annual schedule, enter A.P. by June 5

Conditions are favourable for it to enter some parts of Rayalaseema in the next couple of days; part of State likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday due to pre-monsoon weather conditions

Published - June 02, 2024 12:22 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
The garbage that washed ashore after heavy rain at Lawson’s Bay Beach, in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Saturday.

The garbage that washed ashore after heavy rain at Lawson’s Bay Beach, in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

India Meteorological Department (IMD)‘s current forecasts estimate that the much-awaited Southwest Monsoon 2024 is likely to enter Andhra Pradesh on its usual date (June 5).

The monsoon, which already entered the country on May 30 in Kerala, has since started covering various parts, including some of the places in the southern regions like Coimbatore and Kanyakumari on Saturday (June 1). Further, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to enter some parts of Rayalaseema in the State and the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next couple of days.

“Yes, the monsoon 2024 is expected to enter Andhra Pradesh by June 5, which is the normal onset date for the State. The Rayalaseema districts will be hit first. However, the rainfall activity across the State on Saturday (June 1) was not due to monsoon. It was the result of a trough (a weather condition) passing over the State, and high humidity levels in the atmosphere for the past few days. Monsoon rainfall and its weather conditions are different from the pre-monsoon conditions. They are pleasant and will last for days,” IMD Amaravati Scientist (C) S. Karuna Sagar told The Hindu.

Till 8.30 am on Saturday, Vizianagaram recorded the highest rainfall across the State of over 83 mm, followed by Srikakulam district. The rainfall activity started late Friday night (after 11 pm) and continued till Saturday morning at many places, including Visakhapatnam city. Till 7 p.m. on Saturday from 8.31 a.m., the highest rainfall in the State was 32.5 mm in Rajampet of Annamayya district, 30.5 mm in Guntakal in Anantapur, 24.2 mm in Gudupalle in Chittoor, 21 mm in Chittoor, 18.7 mm in Tavanampalle and 18.2 mm in Bheemunipatnam (Vizag).

“Heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in the State on Sunday (June 2) too under the influence of pre-monsoon weather conditions, but not due to monsoon,” Mr Sagar clarified.

On the other hand, the AP State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said that the people of the State should be prepared for heavy rains in the next week as per the IMD forecasts.

